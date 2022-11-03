SAN DIEGO — A 16-year-old girl was identified as the victim of a suspected murder-suicide last week at an apartment complex in the Nestor area, the San Diego Police Department announced Thursday.

Shortly after 11 a.m. on October 28, police responded to a “report of death” call to an apartment complex in the 2300 block of Grove Avenue, Lt. Adam Sharki stated in a news release.

Upon arrival, police found a male and a female with gunshot wounds and a firearm in the apartment, according to authorities. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The man has been identified as 20-year-old Manuel Valenzuela Jr., Lt. Jud Campbell said. Police say he lived at the apartment.

A 16-year-old girl was identified by police as the female who was killed in the suspected murder-suicide.

Based on their investigation, police believe Valenzuela shot the girl, then shot himself, Campbell said.

The two were believed to be in a dating relationship, according to SDPD.

The circumstances that led to this incident are still under investigation and police asked anyone with information on this case to contact SDPD’s homicide unit at 619-531-2293 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, help can be reached 24 hours a day, 7 days a week simply by dialing or texting 988. In the United States, that number connects to trained mental health professionals.