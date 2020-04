CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A young man died at a South Bay hospital early Friday after being dropped off with a gunshot wound.

The 18-year-old was dropped off at Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista shortly before 1 a.m., police confirmed. The person who dropped the teen off didn’t stick around to answer any questions, and officers were still trying to gather basic details as of Friday morning.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the Chula Vista Police Department at 619-691-5151.