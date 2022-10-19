Authorities at the scene of a stabbing that wounded a boy in Oceanside on Oct. 18, 2022. (Sideo.TV)

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — An Oceanside teen who died from a stabbing Tuesday in North County was identified by police, authorities said.

Justin Ferguson, 16, was announced as the deceased, Oceanside police spokesperson Jennifer Atenza stated in a news release Wednesday.

The stabbing occurred around 5 p.m. at 4300 Mesa Drive in a parking lot next to Martin Luther King Jr. Park, according to police.

Authorities found Ferguson near Mesa Drive and Cinnamon Way after he was driven to that area by an acquaintance, Atenza said. The victim, suffering from life-threatening stab wounds to his chest, was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

A male minor was identified and arrested as a suspect in the murder of Ferguson.

Oceanside Police Department Crimes of Violence Detectives ask that if you have any information to provide regarding this incident, to please contact Detective VandenBerg at (760) 435-4237 or email jvandenberg@oceansideca.org.