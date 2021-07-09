Teen hurt in accidental shooting in National City: report

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Police are investigating an accidental shooting involving a teenage boy in National City Friday.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports the boy is expected to survive after he was shot in the stomach around 9:40 a.m. near T Avenue at East Fourth Avenue. Police responded to the area after a report of a gunshot and found the teen with a through-and-through bullet wound, the U-T said.

Police were said to have detained another teen at the scene. They believe that teen accidentally shot the victim with a gun that officers found at a nearby home, National City police Lt. Damian Ballardo said. Detectives were working on getting a search warrant for the house.

The U-T reports the shooter and victim were both believed to be under 17 years old.

On Saturday, a 12-year-old boy was shot and killed near a South Bay condo complex. Police said detectives believe he accidentally shot himself with a gun brought to his home by a friend.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

