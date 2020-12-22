Teen girl shot during argument

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 17-year-old girl was shot Tuesday morning during an argument inside a Rolando apartment, police said.

Shortly after 12:35 a.m., a security guard reported hearing an argument followed by a gunshot inside of an apartment in the 4700 block of Seminole Drive, near Stanley Avenue off 63rd Street and El Cajon Boulevard, San Diego Police Officer Robert Heims said.

The security guard also reported seeing people run away after the shooting, Heims said. Officers responded to the scene and found that a 17-year-old girl had been shot in the left neck/jaw area.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of her injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening, the officer said.

A detailed suspect description was not immediately available.