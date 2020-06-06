Teen girl killed in hit-and-run in Escondido

ESCONDIDO (CNS) – A 17-year-old girl was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Saturday, the California Highway Patrol said.

At 12:36 a.m. Saturday, the teen was crossing the road on Mesa Rock Road near Mesa Ranch Drive with three friends when a white Toyota SUV or pickup truck traveling northbound at a high rate of speed struck her, CHP Officer Mark Latulipe said.

The victim’s friends and nearby neighbors helped the teen, but she died at the scene, he said.

“Physical evidence recovered from the scene, including vehicle parts with identification numbers, are being processed,” Latulipe said. “Multiple sources of video from around the area are being reviewed as a part of this investigation.”

The CHP asks anyone with information regarding the collision to contact the CHP Border Communications Center at 858-637-3800.