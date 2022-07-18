OCEANSIDE, Calif. – A 17-year-old boy was airlifted to the hospital with a gunshot wound late Sunday in Oceanside after being found near the front gate of Camp Pendleton, police said.

Just before 11:30 p.m., officers received multiple calls about shots being heard in the area of 1300 N. Pacific St., Oceanside police spokesperson Jennifer Atenza said in a news release. When officers responded, they began blocking intersections to keep any potential suspects from leaving the area.

Soon, they found a vehicle with seven juveniles, including five boys and two girls, attempting to leave, Atenza said. All seven were detained. In their vehicle, officers found open alcohol containers and an unserialized firearm, popularly known as a “ghost gun.”

Atenza said officers then got a call that a gunshot victim had arrived near the intersection of Harbor Drive and San Rafael Drive. He was flown to Scripps Memorial Hospital for treatment after being shot in his lower back.

Atenza said he was in stable condition Monday and is expected to survive his injuries.

The circumstances of the incident were not immediately clear. No further details were shared by police.

The agency is asking for those with information about what happened to contact Oceanside police at 760-435-4580 or send tips anonymously by calling 760-435-4730.