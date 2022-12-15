EL CAJON, Calif. — An attempted homicide investigation is underway after a teen was found injured in an East County motel room, the El Cajon Police Department announced Thursday.

On December 12, officers responded to the El Cajon Inn & Suites Motel located at 1368 East Main Street after a family member told police they thought their 16-year-old daughter may be dead inside one of the hotel rooms, Sgt. Tenaya Webb said in a news release.

Upon arrival, officers found the girl alone inside the motel with a traumatic head injury, which was believed to be from a gunshot, police said.

The girl was found alive, but police did not provide an update on her current status.

During the course of their investigation, police learned that the girl had stayed with several friends at the motel the night prior, said Webb.

The incident is still under investigation and police urged anyone with information or who may be a witness to contacts ECPD’s major crimes tip line at 619-441-5530 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.