Teen found injured in Golden Hill dies, 2nd suspect arrested

SAN DIEGO – A teenager found gravely injured on a Golden Hill roadway has died, police said Saturday.

The teen, identified as 16-year-old Lawrence Furchell, was discovered in the 3000 block of C Street in Golden Hill on April 15 with a serious head injury, according to San Diego police.

Paramedics took Furchell to a hospital for treatment but he later died of his injuries, Lt. Matt Dobbs said.

A 17-year-old suspect was taken into custody on April 16 and booked into Juvenile Hall for murder.

The investigation continued and a second suspect, a 16-year-old male, was arrested. He was also been booked into Juvenile Hall for murder.

Investigators are trying to determine the events leading up to Furchell’s injuries. They believe he had been riding in a large black SUV in the area.