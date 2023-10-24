SAN DIEGO — A 14-year-old boy is fighting for his life at Rady Children’s Hospital after getting diagnosed with E. coli following a night out with family dining at Miguel’s Cocina in 4S Ranch.

“I’m trying to be strong for my son, so he’s not afraid,” Rachele Byrd said. “It’s hard to see your child suffer like that.”

Byrd’s son is among seven hospitalized from the E. coli infections. The county has confirmed that 13 cases have been linked to the restaurant.

On Oct. 14, Byrd says her family dined at the restaurant. Two days later, her son, who ate carne asada that night, complained of a headache. The next day a fever, then excruciating diarrhea. Now, he’s on dialysis.

“By Saturday or Sunday, it was confirmed his kidneys were starting to fail,” Byrd said.

His infection developed into a more severe complication called Hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), which is a condition that can occur when small blood vessels become damaged and inflamed.

The county health department confirms these are cases of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli or STEC, usually coming from beef products, unpasteurized milk, juice or produce.

On Tuesday, Miguel’s Cocina closed.

Mike Morton, Jr., president and CEO of The Brigantine Restaurants, released a statement to FOX 5 about Miguel’s Cocina.

“We are working hand in hand with the DEH to find any potential source of E. coli at our facility or somewhere in our supply chain.”