CHULA VISTA, Calif. – The hunt is on for the person responsible in the stabbing death of a 17-year-old student from Valhalla High School.

Investigators say a weekend party erupted into violence when a fight broke out leaving one dead and two in the hospital.

“While we are working on some connections and some leads, we need more,” said Sgt. Tony Molina with the Chula Vista Police Department.

Mateo Alexander Castillo was identified as the victim. The high school senior was assisted by friends as they attempt to stop the bleeding, but paramedics could not revive him.

A $1,000 reward is being offered to people who identify the killer. According to police, there were roughly 60 teens partying at a house on Rigley Street in Chula Vista Sunday, when at 1 a.m. the chaos broke out.

Homicide investigators believe a second group of people showed up to the party who were unknown to the teens at the party.

Administrators from Valhalla High School released a statement speaking to the loss of their student.



“Our hearts broke at the tragic news that a 17-year-old male Valhalla High School senior who was involved in an early Saturday morning altercation in Chula Vista had passed away as a result of his injuries. We wish to extend our deepest sympathies to the family as they grieve this unimaginable loss,” the Grossmont Union School District stated.

A GoFundMe has been set up to assist Castillo’s family.