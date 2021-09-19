Teen driver hits, kills scooter rider on road through Balboa Park

A Mazda sedan’s windshield is shattered and a Link scooter remains pinned beneath the vehicle after a 17-year-old girl hit and killed a rider on a dark road through Balboa Park late Saturday, Sept. 18. (Photo: OnScene.TV)

SAN DIEGO — A man riding a rental scooter was hit and killed by a 17-year-old driver on a road through Balboa Park late Saturday.

Police say the teen girl was driving a sedan on Pershing Drive near the Balboa Park Golf Course around 11 p.m. when she hit the 35-year-old scooter rider, who was headed the same direction in the bike lane.

First responders tried to save the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Police did not immediately say what may have caused the girl to hit the man, or whether she was arrested or cited. Video from OnScene.TV showed a small crowd talking to officers after stopping and trying to help. The Link scooter remained pinned beneath the Mazda, which had a cracked windshield.

San Diego police said the collision remained under investigation and urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

City News Service contributed to this report.