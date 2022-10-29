SAN DIEGO – A teen driving a jeep in the Lincoln Park neighborhood Friday crashed it into a church then fled from the scene.

The accident happened around 6 p.m. in the 5000 block of Holly Drive. According to San Diego police, the 17-year-old driver came around the corner from Euclid Avenue onto Holly Drive too fast. He lost control and crashed into the Southeast Community Church.

The Jeep went through the outer wall then through two more walls inside, according to reports.

The driver left the scene but the passenger, who is the registered owner of the Jeep, stayed behind. No injuries were reported.