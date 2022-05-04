SAN DIEGO — A group of teenagers got in a fight in Vista Wednesday afternoon, leading to a stolen car crash and a stabbing, officials said.

The wild brawl started on North Santa Fe Avenue near Bobier Drive, a short distance from Vista High School, according to a San Diego County Sheriff’s Department news release. At some point during the fight involving “several juveniles,” one of the teens stole another’s car.

“The victim began to chase after his stolen car as it was being driven away,” officials wrote. “The car crashed into another vehicle a short distance away.”

After the crash, the car’s owner caught up to the other teen and the two started to fight again, the sheriff’s department said. The other teen stabbed the car owner and ran off.

The stabbing victim was badly wounded enough that he was airlifted out of the area, officials said. The helicopter landed on the softball fields at the high school and took the teen to Palomar Medical Center, according to a photographer with News Flash Media.

The photographer’s video from showed two cars, a white sedan and a blue sedan, sitting on the street with relatively minor damage. It wasn’t clear which one was the stolen vehicle.

Detectives are still investigating what led up to the fight, according to the sheriff’s department. Authorities did not identify any suspects or the victim.

Anyone with information can anonymously contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. Officials can reach the sheriff’s Vista substation at 760-940-4900.