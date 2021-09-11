Teen boy suspected of killing 19-year-old woman in car shooting

Police search a vehicle involved in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old woman. She was found in a vehicle near the UTC mall and a 17-year-old boy from her car is suspected of shooting her, police say.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 17-year-old boy is suspected of fatally shooting a 19-year-old woman inside a moving car in Sorrento Valley, police said Saturday.

Just before 6 p.m. Friday, police received a call about a gunshot victim inside a vehicle on La Jolla Village Drive near the Westfield UTC Mall. Officers arrived at the location and found a 19-year-old woman in the front passenger seat with an apparent gunshot wound to her upper body.

They immediately provided first aid until San Diego Fire-Rescue personnel arrived and took over life-saving efforts. The young woman was rushed to a hospital, but was pronounced dead just after 6:15 p.m.

Homicide detectives said they were still sorting through the exact sequence of events, but that the victim and two companions were thought to be traveling westbound on Miramar Road near Interstate 805 — the border between Sorrento Valley and University City, where the woman was ultimately found — when she was shot.

Detectives said they located a gun in the car and ultimately arrested a 17-year-old boy from the vehicle on suspicion of murder.

The victim, a San Diego resident, has been identified, but her name is not being released at this time, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.