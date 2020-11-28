Teen boy killed in South Bay alley shooting

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (CNS) – A teenage boy was shot to death Saturday in a South Bay alley, police said.

The shooting happened at about 1:19 a.m., according to Capt. Alex Hernandez of the National City Police Department. Gunfire was reported in the alley off C. Avenue near 18th Street, and officers found a 17-year-old boy with injuries from a gunshot wound, Hernandez said.

Firefighters and paramedics tried to save the boy’s life, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the police Investigation Division at 619-336-4460.