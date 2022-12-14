CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Police Wednesday arrested a 52-year-old man suspected of cutting a 17-year-old girl’s neck at a Chula Vista bus stop, authorities said.

Shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday, the teenager told police that she was sitting at a bus stop near Broadway and H Street when a man came up to her from behind and grabbed her head, then “reached around her neck and cut her throat with a sharp object,” Chula Vista police said in a news release.

The man then “walked away without saying a word,” police said.

Officers arrived to help the victim until medics took her to a hospital. She has since been released and is recovering at home.

San Diego Metropolitan Transit System’s security cameras captured video of the man leaving the area and on Wednesday morning, MTS officers located the man believed to be in the video, police said. Officers found Antwan Baker near 12th Street and Imperial Avenue in East Village and “based on video evidence,” the suspect was arrested and booked into San Diego County Jail on an attempted murder charge, police said.