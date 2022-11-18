SAN DIEGO — Police have made a second arrest in an August shooting that killed a 27-year-old man in San Diego’s Lincoln Park neighborhood, authorities said.

The shooting happened Aug. 12 at an apartment complex in the 4900 block of Logan Avenue, according to San Diego police. Officers found Tre’Von Stewart-Jordan, 27, with a gunshot wound. Paramedics took Stewart-Jordan to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, police arrested a 17-year-old boy at an El Cajon motel in the 400 block of North Magnolia Avenue and booked him into Juvenile Hall on a murder charge. Police have not released the boy’s name, as he is a minor.

The boy was the second arrest police have made in connection to the shooting. Police had previously arrested a suspect named Joseph Nisbet.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call SDPD’s Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.