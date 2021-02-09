Teen arrested in shooting death of 18-year-old at local hotel

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 16-year-old boy was arrested in the shooting death of an 18-year-old at a hotel in Core-Columbia, police said Tuesday.

Patrol officers responding to reports of gunfire shortly before 9:30 p.m. Jan. 31 found Carlos Ledesma-Diaz mortally wounded in a guest room at Days Inn by Wyndham San Diego in the 800 block of Ash Street, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Paramedics took Ledesma-Diaz to a hospital, where he died shortly after.

Investigators said Ledesma-Diaz had been in a hotel room with several people before being shot.

The shooting happened as “three males walked away from the room, but one turned and began walking back toward the room,” police said.

“One of the two remaining males opened fire toward the room. As the victim exited the room, he was shot by one of the two suspects,” the department said.

The two suspects then fled north on Ninth Avenue, police said.

A 16-year-old was taken into custody Thursday on suspicion of murder, police said.

The department asked anyone with information on the shooting to call its homicide unit at 619-531-2293.