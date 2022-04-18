LAKESIDE, Calif. – Authorities Monday announced the arrest of a teenage boy suspected of yelling racist slurs at a teenager and her family before stabbing her in the back twice.

According to officials with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, a teen boy, 16, was taken into custody in connection and is being held for questioning. Due to the suspect’s minor status, no other information is being released at this time.

Officials say the incident happened Saturday night around 11 p.m. in the 12000 block of Mapleview Street. The 16-year-old approached the young girl and her family about an assault that occurred earlier in the day and began shouting racial slurs at the group.

The teenager is then suspected of stabbing the young girl twice before running off, per the sheriff’s department.

The girl was taken to a nearby hospital, where her condition is unknown at this time.

Deputies arrested another juvenile, who is believed to be the suspect’s girlfriend, on suspicion of brandishing a weapon. She has since been released to her guardian.

“The Lakeside Sheriff’s Substation would like to thank the community, as well as the Fugitive Task Force, for their assistance and cooperation in this case,” officials said Monday night.