Teen airlifted to hospital after getting stabbed at North County park

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (CNS) – A 17-year-old boy was stabbed in a San Marcos park and airlifted to Rady Children’s Hospital Saturday evening, authorities said.

Deputies responded to a radio call at around 8 p.m. Saturday about a boy who was stabbed in the Sports Park on Elfin Forest Road in the San Elijo community, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

San Marcos Fire Department personnel evaluated the victim and he was transported to the hospital by air ambulance.

“The victim provided limited information as to what occurred and who was involved,” sheriff’s officials said. “Deputies were unable to locate a crime scene at the park and the suspect is still outstanding.”

Anyone with information about the stabbing was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.