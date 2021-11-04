Teams search for missing 83-year-old woman in rural North County

Elena Roy, 83, was last seen Wednesday near Woodcreek Drive in Fallbrook. (Photo: San Diego County Sheriff’s Department)

SAN DIEGO — Authorities sent search teams to try to find a missing 83-year-old woman in rural North County Thursday and asked the public to help keep an eye out for her.

Elena Roy was last seen Wednesday near Woodcreek Drive in Fallbrook, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Roy is white, 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She has graying dark hair and wears glasses, according to deputies. Authorities say she was last seen in a tri-tone — white, light blue, dark blue — top with dark pants. Anyone with information was asked to call 911.

Meanwhile, searchers left from a command post at the library in Fallbrook, which is located northeast of Camp Pendleton, to look for any sign of Roy Thursday afternoon.

FOX 5’s Matt Meyer contributed to this report.