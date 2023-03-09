NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — A National City teacher suspected of having an inappropriate relationship with a former student was re-arrested Thursday, two days after bailing out of jail, authorities said.

Jacqueline Ma, a 34-year-old sixth-grade teacher at Lincoln Acres Elementary School, posted bail Tuesday night and was released from Las Colinas Detention Facility.

Since that time, detectives “developed probable cause to re-arrest Jacqueline Ma on additional felony charges,” National City police stated in a news release Thursday.

Ma, who was named a San Diego County “Teacher of the Year” in August, was re-arrested in the 3300 block of National Avenue in San Diego after detectives conducted a surveillance operation, police said.

Ma was initially arrested Tuesday after a parent suspicious that her 13-year-old child was possibly having an inappropriate relationship with a former teacher contacted authorities, police said. Ma was booked into jail on suspicion of six felony counts, including lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 and oral copulation, jail records showed.

“We are committed to cooperating with our law enforcement,” Superintendent Leighangela Brady said Wednesday during a National School District board meeting. “We do remain cognizant that we cannot comment on the pending investigation, so will continue to work to make sure that our schools run smoothly.”