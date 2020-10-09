Plans for Taste of December Nights in the works

SAN DIEGO — Plans are in the works for Taste of December Nights to return to San Diego.

The San Diego Union-Tribune first reported Friday that December Nights would return to San Diego Dec. 4-6. The City of San Diego later clarified that plans for only the Taste of December Nights portion of the annual holiday event are in the works so far. A city spokesperson said details on where and how the event will take place are still being worked out.

The website for Balboa Park features a message about the cancelation of December Nights at Balboa Park. The last sentence reads: “Stay tuned for more details as December Nights is being reimagined to ensure the spirit of this long-standing holiday celebration carries on safely.”

Check back for updates on this developing story.