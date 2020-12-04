Taste of December Nights kicks off at Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO – One of San Diego’s biggest holiday events features big changes this year but San Diegans can still enjoy the tastes and smells of December Nights.

Because of the pandemic, the annual holiday event was transformed into a drive-thru experience dubbed Taste of December Nights.

“December Nights is really a San Diego tradition and institution,” San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer said.

Attendees are invited to order food from their cars while wearing a mask. Mini Donuts owner Rick Kasinak said he adjusted his business to the drive-thru model this summer during the pandemic.

“So we’re kind of veterans at this, getting the cars through, moving the people quick,” Kasinak said.

Just around the corner, his cousin K.C. Kasinak sells turkey legs. He said business was good for the first day of the event. Organizers said 1,000 vehicles had made their way through by 7 p.m.

“This is our livelihood,” Kasinak said. “You know, it means a lot to us for people to come out and support us. It really does.”

City leaders hope it’s a nice break from reality for families during the pandemic. With more than 20 vendors selling small dishes from roasted corn to filet mignon, there’s something for everyone, Natasha Collura, the city’s director of special events, said.

Taste of December Nights is happening Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Inspiration Point parking lot on Presidents Way in Balboa Park.

The information just told me about 1,000 vehicles have come through Taste of December Nights so far. The dinner rush is here! @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/W9Agbxx3Vr — Kelsey Christensen (@KelseyReports) December 5, 2020