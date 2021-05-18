Target plans to open downtown store in future 22-story apartment tower

SAN DIEGO – Target plans to open a store in a soon-to-be-built downtown San Diego high-rise building in the next couple of years.

The store is slated to be located in the 22-story Cisterra apartment tower, which has been dubbed as the Radian project, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported. Its developer plans to break ground on the tower this summer with the intention of finishing it by summer 2023.

A Target spokesperson told FOX 5 that the retail chain is “excited to bring an easy, safe and convenient shopping experience to new guests in the community with this new Target store.”

“As we get closer to opening the store, we’ll have more specific details to share – including how the shopping experience will be tailored to serve local guests and the grand opening date,” the spokesperson said.

The Radian tower is being billed by its developer as “the next address for San Diegans who favor the bold, hip, and creative.” It plans to feature 241 multi-family residences, roof and pool decks, a dog park and an outdoor theater, among other amenities.

Cisterra is the developer behind a number of notable buildings in the city’s skyline, including the DiamondView Tower near Petco Park.