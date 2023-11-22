SAN DIEGO — Are you planning to take public transit this Thanksgiving? Take a break from making side dishes to check the holiday trolley and bus schedules.

On Thursday, Nov. 23, the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) bus and trolley services will operate primarily on a Sunday schedule.

All bus routes and schedules can found here, while all trolley routes and schedules can be viewed here.

Also on Thursday, MTS said no service will be provided on Rapid Express Routes 280 or 290, Sorrento Valley COASTER Connection, and most Express bus routes.

MTS Access subscription passengers who still want service must call ahead of time to arrange their transportation, officials noted in a press release.

Headed to or from the airport? MTS said holiday travelers can benefit from direct connections to the airport through Route 992 adjacent to Santa Fe Depot, or the San Diego Airport Flyer from the Old Town Transit Center.

All bus and trolley service will return to a regular weekday schedule on Friday, Nov. 24.

The following MTS support services will be closed on Thanksgiving Day:

MTS Information and Trip Planning office.

PRONTO Support Center.

The Transit Store and Customer Service offices.

All services will reopen for normal hours the day after Thanksgiving.