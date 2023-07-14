SAN DIEGO — A heat wave in San Diego means we not only have to take better care of ourselves, but also our plants.

Moon Valley Nurseries told FOX 5 in times like these, an automatic irrigation system is invaluable.

“Having your plants rely on you to water them with a hose is not the best route to go. You need to have them on a clock so that it happens on a regular basis. If they miss a watering in a heat spell, you’re going to see some problems,” said Steven Collins, San Diego Regional Manager for Moon Valley Nurseries.

When temperatures creep up into the 90s or triple digits, people should anticipate watering their plants before the peak of the heat.

“Water early in the morning so that plant can use that water, uptake it through its root system throughout the day,” Collins said.

There are ways of watering plants that can do more harm than good.

“You never want to water over the top of the plant in the heat of the day. Sometimes the water can act as a magnifying glass and it will actually burn the leaves of plants,” Collins explained.

Some native plants don’t do as well in the summer and are better planted in the cooler months, but others like palms, cacti and succulents thrive in the heat.

Lastly, it’s not the frequency of watering, but the quality that keeps plants healthy in the heat. It’s best to water them deeply to ensure the soil is completely saturated and let the plants almost fully dry before watering again.