The Balboa Park Carousel, which celebrated 100 years located in the park in 2022. (Photo: Forever Balboa Park)

SAN DIEGO — Balboa Park visitors will soon see the return of a beloved attraction.

The historic Dorothea Laub Balboa Park Carousel is set to reopen later on Tuesday, July 25 after a nearly six-month closure for renovations.

Spearheaded by Forever Balboa Park, the renovation of the iconic attraction, which turned 100-years-old last summer, includes both safety improvements and structural enhancements like a new roof.

Additional changes will be added to restore some of the carousel’s original design, the non-profit said, including a fresh, historically-accurate coat of paint on the menagerie and the removal of some triangle eaves added later in the ride’s life.

The original menagerie carousel was made by Herschell-Spillman in New York back in 1910, according to Balboa Park, before it was shipped to Los Angeles.

In 1915, the carousel first arrived in San Diego, being put on display at the Hotel del Coronado’s Tent City, a summer camping resort for those that wanted to experience the island but couldn’t afford a stay at the hotel itself.

In 1922, the carousel was moved to Balboa Park, being placed near the San Diego Natural History Museum. However, it moved one more time in 1968 when the Bea Evenson Fountain and Fleet Science Center were constructed, assuming its permanent spot at 1889 Zoo Pl.

The Balboa Park Carousel, which normally operates based on the San Diego Unified School District’s calendar, will reopen during its special summer hours — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through August 20. A turn around the carousel costs $4 for a single ride, or $14 for four rides.

On its first day open later this month, however, Forever Balboa Park will be offering free rides all day in honor of National Carousel Day.

Family friendly activities, entertainment and local food vendors will also be available during the event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.