SAN DIEGO — As the weather starts to warm up, San Diegans or tourists will be looking for ways to stay cool.

Pools are a popular spot where you can either sunbathe, take a dip or hang out and be social.

Here’s a list of pool decks to visit in the San Diego area, whether it’s for a romantic or family-friendly environment:

Kona Kai Resort & Spa (Shelter Island)

551 Shelter Island Dr.

(Kona Kai Resort & Spa)

Catch mesmerizing views of the marina while sipping down cocktails and relaxing in one of two pools or adult-only pool bars featured at the Kona Kai. Non-hotel guests can also take advantage of the private beach, marina and gym access, as well as reserved poolside cabanas.

Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina (downtown San Diego)

333 W Harbor Dr.

(Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina)

Located along the water and between its iconic towers, the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina’s pool deck is lined with tropical flora and palm trees and offers poolside, Baja-inspired cuisine and a variety of drinks. Hot tub, towel service and the luxe lounge are also available.

Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa (La Jolla)

9700 N Torrey Pines Rd.

(Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa)

Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa, which is surrounded by a shrub-lined garden, features a saltwater, heated pool that provides poolside service from Haven Bar & Grill. You also have the option to lounge in a cabana or daybed.

San Diego Mission Bay Resort (Mission Bay)

1775 E Mission Bay Dr.

(San Diego Mission Bay Resort)

This family-friendly resort offers a large pool area as well as a separate wading pool for kids ages three and under. Also on site are water activities such as stand-up paddle boards, jet skis, power boats and more.

L’Auberge Del Mar (Del Mar)

1540 Camino Del Mar

(L’Auberge Del Mar)

Relax at a poolside cabana, head to the pool bar or walk along a private path to the nearby Powerhouse Park beach at L’Auberge Del Mar, which gives guests panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean.