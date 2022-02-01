Taco Tuesdays: Rubio’s extends deals all day long

Starting Feb. 1, 2022, guests in California, Arizona and Nevada can now receive Rubio’s discounted Taco Tuesday offers, with no coupon needed.

SAN DIEGO — Rubio’s Coastal Grill announced Monday it is extending Taco Tuesday pricing all day long, including lunch.

Starting Tuesday, guests in California, Arizona and Nevada can now receive Rubio’s discounted Taco Tuesday offers, with no coupon needed.

Originally, Taco Tuesday deals at Rubio’s were only good after 2:30 p.m.

The all-day discounts include:

The Original Fish Taco — $1.99: Enjoy their signature wild-caught beer-battered fish, cooked to crispy perfection and topped with white sauce, mild salsa and cabbage. Served on a warm, stone-ground corn tortilla.

The Fish Taco Especial — $2.29: Enjoy the classic Original Fish Taco recipe with handmade guacamole and cheese.

The Shrimp Trio — $7.99: Enjoy three fan-favorite shrimp tacos, including the Salsa Verde Shrimp Taco, Grilled Gourmet Taco with Shrimp and the Mexican Street Corn Shrimp Taco.