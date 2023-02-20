SAN DIEGO — A taco restaurant was robbed at gunpoint Sunday night in the Bay Terraces neighborhood, San Diego police said.

Just before 9 p.m., a man walked into the taco restaurant, Taco Fiesta, located on the 2900 block of Alta View Drive. Law enforcement said the suspect approached the counter and placed his hand in the tip jar.

The clerk behind the counter confronted the suspect who proceeded to walk behind the counter, pointing a gun at the clerk. That prompted the restaurant employee to hand the suspect an unknown amount of money in a money bag.

The suspect fled westbound from the restaurant with the money.

Police say the suspect was described as a 5’5″ man around 180 pounds of an unknown age or race. He was reportedly wearing a gray hoodie, ski mask, dark gloves and running shoes.

SDPD has not said if the suspect has been apprehended.

No one was injured in the incident.

Police officials encourage anyone with information regarding the robbery to contact SDPD or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.