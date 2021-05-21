Symphony announces inaugural lineup for The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Symphony has announced the lineup for its inaugural season at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park.

Originally slated for July 2020, opening weekend for The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park will be August 6-8 with the season running through Nov. 14. The Shell is the first bayside concert venue in the nation operated by a symphony orchestra and the first permanent waterfront venue on the west coast, according to a symphony news release.

The symphony has lined up more than 40 acts from classical, Latin, jazz and pop to films and Broadway. Events can accommodate 2,000-10,000 guests.

Events highlighted by the symphony include:

Jason Mraz with orchestral arrangements featuring the San Diego Symphony (Sept. 26)

Cellist Yo-Yo Ma will reunite with his “Goat Rodeo” partners for a uniquely American, partially improvised performance in “Not Our First Goat Rodeo” (Aug. 22)

A film series for which the Symphony will perform the scores, including Rocketman — Live in Concert (Sept. 3) and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (Sept. 18-19)

Seven Symphony performances led by Music Director Rafael Payare

The schedule and information about the events will be posted to TheShell.org later Friday. See the full list of events and ticket information as reported by FOX 5 News partner San Diego Union-Tribune.