SAN DIEGO — Lifeguards are looking for an 18-year-old man who was swimming and got caught in a rip current Tuesday at Mission Beach, first responders said.

Around 4 p.m., SkyFOX was over the the area of Jersey Court and Ocean Front Walk near Tower 16, where San Diego Fire Department Lifeguards say two others were rescued but the search continues for the missing 18-year-old. One of the people rescued was a female who was believed to be with the missing man.

First responders said the 18-year-old was drifted out by a rip current, forcing him to go underwater and he “did not come back up.”

The missing swimmer was a part of group of high school students who were at the beach on their last day of school, according to lifeguards, who added that the surf was bigger Tuesday and a few other rescues were made.

