SAN DIEGO – The Prevent Drowning Foundation of San Diego has kicked off its “Swim Safer” campaign, to prevent tragedies from happening in the water this upcoming summer.

“We want to spread the word, to everyone in San Diego County that drowning is real and it’s absolutely preventable,” said Nicole McNeil, President of the Prevent Drowning Foundation of San Diego.

McNeil says there are hundreds of drownings that come into Rady Children’s Hospital each year.

“Drowning is the leading cause of accidental injury death for children [ages] one to four, it remains one of the top causes for children in general and individuals in general,” said McNeil.

The campaign’s goal is to provide resources and information to families across the county about water safety through partnerships with local school districts and cities, like San Marcos.

“We offer our swim program yearly, during the off-season it is offered at Las Posas facility, and seasonally May through September we offer swim lessons at our Woodland Park facility,” said Kat Trost, Recreation Supervisor for the City of San Marcos.

The campaign will host a variety of pool parties this summer:

Bud Kearns Pool – June 18, 2022 / 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. / Happy “90th” Anniversary

Fletcher Hills Pool – June 23, 2022 / 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. / World`s Largest Swim Lesson

Carmel Valley Pool – July 23, 2022 / 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. / National Drowning Prevention Week

Vista Terrace Pool – August 5, 2022 / 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. / Happy “50th” Anniversary & Dive-In Movie

For more information on the program, click HERE.