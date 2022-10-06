A 19-year-old swim instructor in Rancho Santa Fe was arrested on suspicion of sexual abuse of a student. (Getty Images)

RANCHO SANTA FE, Calif. — A 19-year-old swim instructor was arrested Sept. 29 on suspicion of sexual abuse of a seven-year-old student, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The child’s mother contacted Child Welfare Services on Sept. 28 to report the alleged incidents, which she said occurred during private swim lessons between Sept. 7 and Sept. 25. The case was immediately referred to the Sheriff’s Child Abuse Unit.

Nicholas Piazza was booked into the Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of numerous charges, including performing lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14, comitting a felony while on bail and contempt of court.

The Sheriff’s Child Abuse Unit is now asking for the public’s help in finding any potential victims in addition to the 7-year-old child. Anyone with information or anyone whose child was coached by Piazza can contact the unit at 858-285-6293.

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

An investigation is ongoing.