Sweetwater Union district to continue distance learning through end of year

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – Students in the Sweetwater Union High School District will continue distance learning through the end of the year, district leaders said Monday.

Distance learning now is scheduled to continue through the end of December with officials planning to meet Nov. 30 to determine how the district’s second semester will proceed. The decision comes as San Diego County this week is on the cusp of slipping into the state’s purple tier, its most restrictive reopening level amid a recent surge of coronavirus cases.

Classes in Sweetwater Union, the county’s second largest district, resumed Aug. 3.

“Although we will remain in distance learning, we are committed to continuing to find ways that we can provide in-person services to some of our highest needs students,” the district said in a letter to families. “As pandemic conditions may allow, staff will be reaching out to these families directly as more information becomes available.”

According to the letter, the district’s reopening plan opens the door for small group supports — a step toward reopening which allows for some in-person instruction time — as permitted by the state. If numbers improve, small group support can begin and the district then could assess when athletics and performing arts could return, the district said.

“During this incredibly challenging time, we will continue to closely monitor the latest information and work with our local health agencies and our partners to ensure that we are doing what is in the best public health interest of the entire community,” the district’s letter said.