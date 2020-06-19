Sweetwater school district shares proposals with parents in virtual town hall

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – As school districts across the county are getting together their game plans for the next school year, Sweetwater Union High School District held a virtual town hall Thursday evening to share its latest proposals with parents.

The district is proposing starting its 2020-2021 school year on August 3 and learning from a distance for at least the first four weeks, meaning students won’t be stepping onto campus anytime soon. The school board said it would not transition to in-person instruction until all health and safety requirements are in place and the local health indicators provide positive outlooks. When and if students return to the classrooms, it’s proposed to happen in phases of 10, 20 or 50%.

Another option for families is full-time distance learning for the full year. Online learning is an important option to consider, as the district encompasses zip codes with some of the highest COVID-19 numbers. In San Ysidro, for example, one in every 65 people has tested positive for the virus.

More than 1,000 people tuned in to Thursday’s virtual town hall, during which the district covered not only the proposed plans for the next school year but also answered important questions about safety measures and protective gear.

Board members said the district has 100,000 surgical face masks and has stocked up on hand sanitizer, face shields, gloves and infrared thermometers.

The plan will be revised in early July based on community feedback. Parents and students within the district are encouraged to fill out a survey on the district website.