Sweetwater school district names new superintendent

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – The Sweetwater Union High School District has a new superintendent.

On Monday, the district’s board named Moises Aguirre, who was serving in the role in an interim capacity, to the full-time post, the district said. His new three-year term was approved on a 4-1 vote with Board Vice President Arturo Solis abstaining and Aguirre recusing himself.

Aguirre had been the district’s acting superintendent since June 2020, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. That’s when it placed the district’s former head, Karen Janney, on leave after a 79-page external audit found evidence of potential financial improprieties during her tenure.

Item passes (4-1 vote (Solis-abstain & Dr. Aguirre-recuse).

Janney later was fired in August, the Union-Tribune reported.

“Superintendent Aguirre expresses his gratitude to the Board of Trustees and commitment to the students and staff of the Sweetwater District,” the district said in a tweet.

In a statement also posted to Twitter, the San Diego Unified School District said that Aguirre “will bring the entire community together in support of young people in South Bay.” Aguirre previously worked as San Diego Unified’s executive director of district relations before joining Sweetwater Union as an assistant superintendent in 2015.

Moises – himself a parent of students in the district – will bring the entire community together in support of young people in South Bay.

“We look forward to working with Dr. Aguirre as partners in building a great public education system for students throughout San Diego County,” the district said.