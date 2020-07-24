Sweetwater school district details reopening plan

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The new school year is rapidly approaching, with the Sweetwater Union High School District on track to be one of the first to get started.

During a virtual town hall Thursday, district leaders announced some important dates regarding the current reopening plan.

Students will start full-distance learning August 3. The district hopes it will be able to determine by September 21 whether the school year will continue with distance learning after fall break. By November 30, the district will determine if distance learning will continue into the spring semester, or if they will bring back 10% of its students.

“Who will be chosen based on the greatest need,” a board member said during the virtual meeting. “This will allow us the opportunity to perfect social distancing, the use of protective equipment, cleaning and disinfecting protocols and guarantee the safety of students and staff when larger numbers return.”

The final date given by district leaders was March 1, when they will determine if the entire year will be finished learning from home or if students will be back on campus in some capacity. The decisions will be based on current local and state health guidelines.

The district’s plan currently includes five stages beginning with full-time distance learning and gradually increasing to bring students back at percentages of 10, 20, 50 and eventually 100.

In the meantime, the district has a plan to make sure every student will have the ability to learn from home by next week. The district set up a device distribution event July 29 through 31 to make sure new students and those without laptops are ready for the school year.

After a number of virtual town halls over the last few months, the school board is set to officially vote on the 2020-2021 school year plan at its next meeting Monday at 6 pm.