Sweetwater school district debates return to in-person learning; Janney out as superintendent

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – Sweetwater Union High School District officials are starting the discussion on bringing back students and staff to campus for in-person learning.

In a virtual Board of Education meeting Monday, trustees weighed options for a return as parents and students each chimed in with questions about the process. Some teachers in the county’s second-largest district say they’re concerned about being back in a classroom with some 35 students at a time amid a global pandemic.

“I’ve had two that tested positive in the last two weeks, so when my district sends out a letter saying the numbers are low, we are going to open again — my heart dropped,” said Gretel Rodriguez, a 19-year English teacher at San Ysidro High School.

“Because had we been in school, I was thinking about the two students that were already infected and we didn’t find out until later,” she said.

While many students said they miss campus and regularly seeing their friends, they’re also concerned about the spread of the virus to themselves and others.

“There is no way in hell that I will be going back and risking my life just to go back to class,” said Armando Cervantes, a senior student in the district.

Some have been confused by the launch of online learning, but Cervantes argues it’s at least been not as dangerous.

“Their idea is, ‘Let’s send a bunch of kids in as guinea pigs,’ and we are seeing — let’s see if they catch it, let’s see if they die (and) if they do, whoops,” he said.

removed

On Monday, the school board also fired its superintendent Karen Janney following a recent audit which found financial improprieties, including evidence district officials potentially lied about its finances to get approved for bonds.

In June, Janney was placed on paid administrative leave and Board President Frank Tarantino stepped down from his role amid the district’s upheaval.

The board voted, 4-1, to remove Janney with only Tarantino, now a trustee, opposing her firing.