Sweetwater school board votes to lay off 223 employees, place superintendent on leave

SAN DIEGO — The Sweetwater Union High School District School Board voted 3-2 Wednesday to approve a plan to lay off 223 employees, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported, and to place its superintendent on leave.

Superintendent Dr. Karen Janney had said that layoffs were necessary because of enrollment declines, the newspaper reported. The cuts would result in the elimination of librarians and closing the district’s learning center.

The cuts come after an audit showing “significant evidence” that district employees may have committed fraud or fund misappropriation, according to the Union-Tribune.

In closed session, the board then voted 4-1 to place the superintendent on paid administrative leave. Board President Frank Tarantino cast the single vote against the action.

The board said its action was not disciplinary but “is to support and ensure an efficient investigation of the concerns raised in the FCMAT report.”

Tarantino then announced he was stepping down as board president.

“As evident in the vote of the action taken in closed session it’s my feeling that the board deserves a leader that supports this action,” Tarantino said. “As we move forward with this in mind, I cannot fulfill the expectation or responsibility as we move forward.”