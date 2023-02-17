SAN DIEGO — Sweetwater Union High School District is continuing to deal with an outage impacting the school’s information technology systems.

The district said in a statement it is doing a thorough investigation but has not said if there’s any indication of a cause or an estimated time the outage will be restored. The outage has lasted more than three days.

“After learning of this incident, we immediately began an investigation to determine the cause and scope of the incident. This outage has had limited impact to school operations, including loss of some systems utilized by teachers and staff including email. We are working to restore these systems,” the district said in a statement to FOX 5.

“We want our students and the SUHSD community to know that we place a high value on maintaining the integrity and security of the data we hold in our systems, and we are working diligently to complete our investigation of the incident.”

The school was not in session Friday due to the President’s Day holiday.

The school’s website has not been updated to reflect the outages. The school district’s email services may also be impacted by this outage.

The district said it will provide an additional update when the investigation is complete.

The Sweetwater District has more than 46,000 students between grades 7 through 12 and adult learners among its 32 campuses.

The district has not answered if the outage is a result of a cyber-attack or data breach.

This comes after The San Diego Unified School District was the target of a cyber attack in December.