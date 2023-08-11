CHULA VISTA, Calif. — When life gives you lemons, make lemonade!

The 26th annual Lemon Festival is coming back to downtown Chula Vista this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Attendees will be able to enjoy lemon-infused activities on Third Avenue like zesty photo opportunities, a lemon cookoff competition, a kids zone for the Lil’ Lemons, food options, arts and crafts vendors and a wine and beer garden.

Chula Vista, in the 1890s and early 1900s, was known as the “Lemon Capital of the World” after it was found that the local environment was perfect for growing lemons because of the cool temperatures and lack of extreme heat, according to Peter Watry with the South Bay Historical Society.

If you are not taking a car to the festival, public transportation will be available for the event. The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System is offering service on the UC San Diego Blue Line to the E Street Station, where you then take Route 704 to F Street & 3rd Avenue. Riders can also take Route 701, 709, or 929.

Don’t forget to dress in your finest lemon-themed outfits to get in the spirit.