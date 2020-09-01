SWAT team raids alleged gambling den

NATIONAL CITY — Two people were taken into custody Tuesday as officers raided an alleged illegal gambling house in National City.

Video shows officers serving a search warrant at 333 E 8th Street. When they got inside the house, they detained two people and started seizing gambling machines.

A sergeant with the San Diego Sheriff’s Department said the machines were collected as evidence. No one was hurt during the operation, the sergeant said.

The identifies of the two people arrested and charges they will face have not yet been released.