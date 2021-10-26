SWAT swarms home after man reportedly points gun at person: police

SAN DIEGO — Authorities swarmed a residence Tuesday afternoon in the Birdland neighborhood where a reportedly armed man is holed up inside, according to police.

SkyFOX was over the scene as officers were seen setting up a perimeter at Cardinal Pl and Cardinal Rd at around 2:30 p.m.

According to the San Diego Police Department watch commander, a man reportedly pointed a gun at a person. It is not clear if the victim was inside or outside of the residence at the time.

Due to police activity, the area of Fletcher Elementary School and Cardinal Dr is inaccessible, the SDUSD police department tweeted. Students will be relocated to Chesterton Elem (7335 Linda Vista Road) to be reunified with their parents.

