SAN DIEGO — A SWAT standoff has prompted a Friday morning road closure in Carlsbad, the San Diego Police Department told to FOX 5.

A possibly armed man with a gun is reportedly experiencing a mental health crisis inside his vehicle on the 2700 block of Loker Avenue West, near Palomar Airport Road, authorities said.

The situation initially started around 7:15 p.m. Thursday following reports of an individual in distress in an office building parking lot on Loker Avenue West, according to police.

Authorities have temporarily closed Loker Avenue West from Palomar Airport Road to El Fuerte Street while officers respond to the situation. Crisis negotiators are reported to be at the scene.

Police say there is currently no threat to public, but they are encouraging residents and motorists to avoid the area.

Businesses on Loker Avenue West from Palomar Airport Road to 2762 Loker Avenue West are temporarily closed. Police say this is “out of an abundance of caution.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.