SAN DIEGO – An officer was taken to a hospital during a SWAT standoff in North Park Friday afternoon, San Diego police said.

The standoff in the 2500 block of Vancouver Avenue began with a call to police reporting an unruly neighbor who had been throwing glass bottles from a balcony, Lt. Adam Sharki told FOX 5.

The officer was transported after a woman threw oil at the officer’s face. The extent of the officer’s injuries are unknown at this time.

Officials say that the standoff has been going for just over three hours as of 2:30 p.m. and SWAT is actively working to negotiate an end to the incident.

