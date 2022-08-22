SAN DIEGO — A SWAT standoff entered its second day Monday as a gunman who police say fired at officers continued to barricade himself inside his Mountain View home.

The incident began around 9 a.m. Sunday, when officers were called to the intersection of 46th and T streets after receiving reports of a man threatening others with a gun, police said.

Several hours later, around 4:45 p.m., the suspect fired at officers, though no one was hurt, police said.

Police then asked people in the area of 4550 T Street to shelter in place. Anyone on the block needing help was asked to call police.

SWAT officers continued to surround the home Monday morning.

FOX 5’s Jaime Chambers contributed to this report.