SWAT responds to home in Miramar Ranch North

A Sept. 8, 2021 photo shows a SWAT team in a Miramar Ranch North neighborhood early Wednesday. (SkyFOX)

SAN DIEGO — Police called in a SWAT team early Wednesday after responding to a domestic disturbance at a home in Miramar Ranch North, according to authorities.

The San Diego Police Department said its officers were called to Petenwell Road near Mulgrave Road at 6:30 a.m. When they got there, they found someone suffering from an injury on the lawn, officers at the scene said.

City News Service reports a man, who is believed to be armed with a bat, refused orders to exit the house and surrender.

SDPD said the victim was taken to the hospital as investigators worked to make contact with the suspect. A SWAT team was called and negotiators were still working in the area as of 11 a.m.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

